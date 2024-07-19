Maker's drop first look of Koushani Mukherjee from 'Bohurupi’

Koushani Mukherjee, known for her role in Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, is set to captivate audiences in a brand new avatar. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a reel on her story, revealing her character Jhimli. In the motion poster, Jhimli is seen in two looks; one, adorned with Palash flowers in her hair and a traditional nolok, and the other in a striking look with kohl rimmed eyes and free flowy hair. Both the looks together create an air of mystery about her character.