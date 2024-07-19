Maker's drop first look of Koushani Mukherjee from 'Bohurupi’

The first look motion poster of Koushani Mukherjee from the much-anticipated film, Bohurupi, has been released by Windows Production. Scheduled for release during Durga Puja, Bohurupi promises to be Bengal's first action-chase drama, featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.
Koushani Mukherjee, known for her role in Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, is set to captivate audiences in a brand new avatar. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a reel on her story, revealing her character Jhimli. In the motion poster, Jhimli is seen in two looks; one, adorned with Palash flowers in her hair and a traditional nolok, and the other in a striking look with kohl rimmed eyes and free flowy hair. Both the looks together create an air of mystery about her character.
The first looks of Abir and Ritabhari have also been released recently, adding to the excitement. Abir’s intense gaze and Ritabhari’s enigmatic presence have already created a buzz. This film marks a reunion for Chatterjee and the acclaimed director duo, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, following their record-breaking collaboration in Raktabeej last year. Known for their consistent delivery of compelling stories, Shiboprosad and Nandita have set high expectations among the audience.
Bohurupi's star-studded cast combined with the directorial prowess of Shiboprosad and Nandita, make it one of the most awaited releases of the year. As the release date approaches, the anticipation for this action-chase drama continues to build, promising a cinematic experience for the audience.