Shyam Benegal’s restored iconic film ‘Manthan’ gets its first Indian screening on World Milk Day

After its world premiere at Cannes last month, Shyam Benegal's iconic 1976 film, Manthan was screened for the first time in the country on Saturday night. June 1 was World Milk Day, and it was appropriately selected for the nationwide screening of the restored film because it is based on the life of the man who is known as India's Milk Man, Dr Verghese Kurien. And it had been crowd-funded by over 500,000 milk producers of Gujarat, who paid INR 2 per head for the film to be made.