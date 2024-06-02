Designer Rahul Vijay reveals that Prateik Babbar's Cannes suit was made from his late mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram saris

The project presented a unique challenge. Transforming saris into a modern men's suit demanded creativity and resourcefulness. "We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram saris," Rahul revealed. One featured a striking pinstripe pattern, while the other was a timeless plain black. With the help of Prateik's aunt, who generously provided eight saris for consideration, the perfect materials were chosen.

The next hurdle was designing a suit that would seamlessly blend tradition with modern flair. "We wanted to keep the silhouette very very modern considering we were recycling Indian saris," Rahul explained. His vision was a juxtaposition of classic Indian textiles with a contemporary, sharp look.