Designer Rahul Vijay reveals that Prateik Babbar's Cannes suit was made from his late mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram saris
Prateik Babbar paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil, at the Cannes Film Festival screening of her classic film Manthan. Dressed in a unique suit crafted from his mother's Kanjeevaram saris, Prateik's attire was a powerful blend of fashion and sentiment.
Fashion designer Rahul Vijay, the mastermind behind the outfit, shared the story on Instagram. "This one is special!" he wrote. Prateik had approached Rahul with the request to create a look that honoured Smita for the Cannes screening. Rahul explained, "When Prateik called me up asking me to dress him up for the Indian premiere of #Manthan... I knew I had to bring in elements of Smita Patil's style into his look."
The project presented a unique challenge. Transforming saris into a modern men's suit demanded creativity and resourcefulness. "We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram saris," Rahul revealed. One featured a striking pinstripe pattern, while the other was a timeless plain black. With the help of Prateik's aunt, who generously provided eight saris for consideration, the perfect materials were chosen.
The next hurdle was designing a suit that would seamlessly blend tradition with modern flair. "We wanted to keep the silhouette very very modern considering we were recycling Indian saris," Rahul explained. His vision was a juxtaposition of classic Indian textiles with a contemporary, sharp look.
The final design was a triumph. A cropped, double-breasted tuxedo in black silk formed the base, while the pinstriped saree was transformed into wide-legged pants. A touch of Smita's legacy was woven into the details – the red border of the sari was repurposed as trim on the sleeves, echoing a design from a recent Jade couture collection.
"Sustainable fashion with an emotional connection, this look has it all!" Rahul said. This unique suit wasn't just a fashion statement; it was a son's loving tribute to his mother, a testament to the enduring power of her memory.