'Newton' actress Anjali Patil plays a complicated character in 'Malhar'

Talking about her role in the film, Anjali said, "My character is named Kesar. She is a complicated but interesting person. She may be from a small village in Kutch, but she is very bold, beautiful, and empowered."

Talking about what made her get on board, Anjali said, "Vishal, the writer-director of the film, sent me the script. It is an anthology film with three different stories. There are very few anthology films being made, so I wanted to be a part of it. Kesar is not a simple woman; she is going through a lot in her life, but she doesn't become helpless. I really liked that aspect about her."