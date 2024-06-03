'Newton' actress Anjali Patil plays a complicated character in 'Malhar'

Anjali Patil, known for her roles in films such as Rajinikanth's Kaala, Mirzya, and Newton, is gearing up for her upcoming film, Malhar, which is set to be released in theaters on June 7th.
The film, written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad, also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rishi Saxena, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.
Talking about her role in the film, Anjali said, "My character is named Kesar. She is a complicated but interesting person. She may be from a small village in Kutch, but she is very bold, beautiful, and empowered."
Talking about what made her get on board, Anjali said, "Vishal, the writer-director of the film, sent me the script. It is an anthology film with three different stories. There are very few anthology films being made, so I wanted to be a part of it. Kesar is not a simple woman; she is going through a lot in her life, but she doesn't become helpless. I really liked that aspect about her."
The Newton actress says that she prepped hard for her role. "Preparation for me was wearing the jewellery of Kutch, especially the white bangles that are on her hands. It was difficult to carry them all the time because Kesar was not used to it, and they used to get stuck in her hands. But preparation and perseverance were necessary. The experience was truly remarkable. The team's incredible support made the scorching heat barely noticeable. Nearly everything about that schedule remains a cherished memory."