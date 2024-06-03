Pavail Gulati on his transformed look for ‘Deva’

Talking about the process he reveals, “In the pursuit of embodying my character in 'Deva,' I've embarked on a transformative fitness journey. This journey has been about more than just transforming my physique; it's been about discipline and trying new things. I have been working to gain muscle weight to compliment the role I essay of a cop in the film. I have so far on around 3 kgs of muscle and cut down on fat! Extremely hard for me because I have a tendency to lose weight! I have been training with Amar Pendunkar to achieve the fitness that is required for the movie and my role”.

His change in his looks is becoming increasingly evident through his presence on social media and this time he addresses the need for the transformation which is to not only look the role but to also match the presence of his co-star Shahid Kapoor. Deva is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has garnered enough eyeballs since its announcement. Both the actors, Kapoor and Gulati, have often times teased their fans with glimpses from the shoot on social media.