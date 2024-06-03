Sunny Leone plays an assassin in 'Quotation Gang'

Sunny Leone recently unveiled the first-look poster of her upcoming Tamil film, Quotation Gang, on Monday. She shared two posters that feature her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a poster in which she is donning a chequered shirt over a skirt, sporting a rural look alongside Priya Mani's character, exuding intensity.

Another poster showcases her caught in an intense moment, gripping her co-star Jackie Shroff's neck. Sunny has ditched the glamorous avatar and imbibed the role of a bold rural mafia member.