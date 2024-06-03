Sunny Leone plays an assassin in 'Quotation Gang'

Sunny Leone recently unveiled the first-look poster of her upcoming Tamil film, Quotation Gang, on Monday. She shared two posters that feature her in a never-seen-before avatar.
Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a poster in which she is donning a chequered shirt over a skirt, sporting a rural look alongside Priya Mani's character, exuding intensity.
Another poster showcases her caught in an intense moment, gripping her co-star Jackie Shroff's neck. Sunny has ditched the glamorous avatar and imbibed the role of a bold rural mafia member.
The actress captioned the post, "In Theatres from July! A Hyper-link movie. Let’s unveil the mysterious minds, a deceptive couple, two soul-stirring identities, a swaggering teenager, and bonds that don’t stand the test of time (sic)."
Quotation Gang features Sunny as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang that specialises in contract killings. Her character is calculating and ruthless, which is a true-blue departure from her glamorous image.
The film, which is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan, also stars Sara Arjun. Vivek has also doubled up as the producer of the film. Sunny was last featured in the Tamil film, Thee Ivan. She also has in the pipeline Rangeela, Shero, Veeramadevi, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.