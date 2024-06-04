‘Shivamma’ is a commercial film that is entertaining and also message-oriented: Rishab Shetty

Shivamma was entirely filmed in Yarehanchinala village in the Kuknur taluk of Koppal district, with all the actors being debutants from the same town. Rishab Shetty, speaking at the trailer launch event, mentioned, “I would like to credit director Jaishankar Aryar, whom I spotted at the short film festival, where I went as a jury member. I was attracted to his first short film, which won an award and decided to collaborate with him. He came up to me with Shivamma with the thought of putting together non-actors and that’s how the film happened,” Rishab Shetty said.

According to the producer and filmmaker, Shivamma is a commercial film. “It is special to introduce a debutant who plays Shivamma as the protagonist of our film and I am glad to bring this to theatres,” Rishab stated, adding, “Let alone pan-India films, which are done on a big scale, even movies like Shivamma can entertain the audience. In addition to being an entertainer, this film will also be message-oriented. I could gauge the audience for Shivamma, which received a good response at the Bengaluru International Film Festival,” said Rishab, who concluded, “The film, distributed by KRG Studios, will be released in a minimum number of theatres in Bengaluru and across North Karnataka as well.”