Kunal Kapoor shares pictures with Saif Ali Khan as they wrap up ‘Jewel Thief’

Actor Kunal Kapoor recently shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta to announce the wrap-up of their upcoming film Jewel Thief. Kunal took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement. He shared a motley of images featuring him sharing some fun moments with Saif, Nikita, and the film producer Mamta Anand.
“I’m the senior-most actor so I think should be the one to announce it’s a wrap. But I’m the director and what happened to ‘ladies first’.” “Ok let’s all just compromise and do a group photo call it! Or better still, let’s just get the whole unit together to say ‘it’s a wrap people’,” he captioned the post.
The upcoming film marks Saif’s second collaboration with Siddharth Anand, who has also produced the film. They had earlier worked in the 2007 movie Tara Rum Pum.
Jewel Thief has been directed by Robbie Grewal and backed by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The upcoming film is touted to be a heist movie, with the spotlight on Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif.
Interestingly, the title of the film shares the same name as the 1967 spy thriller heist film starring Dev Anand, directed by Vijay Anand. The movie narrated the story of Vinay whose ordinary life takes a dramatic turn when he's constantly mistaken for the notorious jewel thief, Amar. Determined to clear his name, Vinay joins forces with the police in a daring plan.