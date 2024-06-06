Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly on 'Ajogyo'

A

To think about such a film that stars the bengali film industry’s two biggest superstars was a long-drawn process, and I think the actors had trust in me too. When you talk about pairs like this, one thing goes without saying, such magical pairs never happen without audiences’ love and support. Prosenjit and Rituparna returned on screen after 14 years, and gave two super-hit films, Praktan and Drishtikone — it happened only because they could satisfy their audiences. Rituparna-Prosenjit are like Amitabh-Rekha or Uttam- Suchitra, and people probably never wish to see them get married — that distance between them makes their onscreen pair so wanted, creating films like Silsila.