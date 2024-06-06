Rukmini Maitra on playing a humanoid in 'Boomerang'

A

When this movie came my way, I was told that I had to play a double role, and the very first thing that popped up in my mind was all the fond memories I had of watching Seeta Aur Geeta as a child. I think that is my fondest memory of any heroine playing a double role in Indian cinema. This was quite a big responsibility. and I am playing a human and a humanoid. So yes, it was an extremely exciting and tempting offer, and also something that demanded me to push my limits further.

One of the biggest reasons for me to say yes to this particular project is to break the monotony of playing period characters like Binodini and Satyabati (in Byomkesh). So before I was typecast, I had to break away from it. and I don’t think there could be something more different than playing a robot like Nisha.