Anticipated Bengali movie ‘Athhoi’ drops trailer

One of the most awaited Bengali movie’s of the year Athhoi has just dropped its trailer and it has already started garnering positive response from the audience. Based on William Shakespeare’s Othello, Athhoi is a modern take on the age-old classic starring Arna Mukhopadhay, Sohini Sarkar and Anirban Bhattacharya in lead roles. This also marks Mukhopadhay’s foray into movie direction.
From the trailer one can decipher the narration which is about love, ambition, rivalry, deception and jealousy today. It starts off with a powerful depiction of existential crisis in humans and examines the good-bad dichotomy along with society’s role in inducing internal conflicts in a relationship. It compels the viewer to revisit their understanding of the truth and challenges conventional notions. While the trailer has already piqued the interest, the movie would hit the silver screens on June 14.
Popular actors Ditipriya Roy, Mimi Dutta, Arpan Ghoshal, and Kaushik Banerjee can be seen in supporting roles. Arna who essays dual role as director and plays the lead, Dr Athhoi Lodha mentions, “Athhoi is a labour of love that has taken years to bring to fruition. With this trailer, our aim is to delve deep into the complexities of human emotions and present a modern interpretation of Shakespeare's timeless tale. Through this film, we hope to evoke profound emotions and reflections."
Anirban Bhattacharya has already proved his mettle has an actor, director, and singer in the industry. Here, he steps up as creative director of the movie presented by Jio Studios and SVF; apart from essaying the role of Gogo based on Iago from the original work. He comments, “We were clear from the beginning on how to create this Shakespearean world. Every shot division was meticulously planned, and our team worked tirelessly from pre-production to post-production. As the release date approaches, there is a mix of excitement and nervousness. We hope for the best."
Sohini Sarkar brings to life the intelligent and spirited Diya who echoes Desdemona from the original text. She reveals, “Playing Diya was a transformative experience. This role allowed me to explore the depths of human resilience and vulnerability. Athhoi invites audiences to question and feel, making it a truly immersive journey."
Athhoi releases on June 14