Anticipated Bengali movie ‘Athhoi’ drops trailer

One of the most awaited Bengali movie’s of the year Athhoi has just dropped its trailer and it has already started garnering positive response from the audience. Based on William Shakespeare’s Othello, Athhoi is a modern take on the age-old classic starring Arna Mukhopadhay, Sohini Sarkar and Anirban Bhattacharya in lead roles. This also marks Mukhopadhay’s foray into movie direction.

From the trailer one can decipher the narration which is about love, ambition, rivalry, deception and jealousy today. It starts off with a powerful depiction of existential crisis in humans and examines the good-bad dichotomy along with society’s role in inducing internal conflicts in a relationship. It compels the viewer to revisit their understanding of the truth and challenges conventional notions. While the trailer has already piqued the interest, the movie would hit the silver screens on June 14.