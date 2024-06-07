Saurav Das opens up about playing a scientist in ‘Boomerang’

A

My character’s name is Ayan who is a junior scientist. He is a childhood friend of the character portrayed by Jeet. Both of them are a little weird and quirky since childhood. When one usually goes for 1+1 = 2, these two try to invent something new and goes about their whacky ways. Most of the times these attempts misfire and they get scolded. This is how their jugalbandi is. From here it progresses to Jeet creating a robot version of Rukmini and the mayhem that develops after his creation, is what the movie is all about. For me Boomerang is an out and out entertainer.