Saurav Das opens up about playing a scientist in ‘Boomerang’
Actor Saurav Das who has had back to back releases with the web series Paashbalish and the just-released movie Boomerang is winning hearts of the audience through the portrayal of completely different characters in both projects. As he steps into the character of a light-hearted Ayan for Boomerang starring Jeet and Rukmini Maitra, we speak to him about the movie, his role, the influence of science and technology and more.
Tell us about your role in ‘Boomerang’
My character’s name is Ayan who is a junior scientist. He is a childhood friend of the character portrayed by Jeet. Both of them are a little weird and quirky since childhood. When one usually goes for 1+1 = 2, these two try to invent something new and goes about their whacky ways. Most of the times these attempts misfire and they get scolded. This is how their jugalbandi is. From here it progresses to Jeet creating a robot version of Rukmini and the mayhem that develops after his creation, is what the movie is all about. For me Boomerang is an out and out entertainer.
Sci-fi is a less explored genre in Bengali cinema. How was it being a part of a project belonging to the genre?
It felt very nice. Personally I’m not a big fan of sci-fi but when I went through the filming process, I understood the amount of graphics and technicality needed to create this, is huge. I loved going through the process. Obviously sci-fi is the main plot but for me its an out and out entertainer.
How was the experience of working with Jeet as this marks your first collaboration with him?
The experience was out of this world. He will never let you understand how big a superstar and megastar he is. But you will be able to understand through the aura that he brings into the floor. When he enters the floor, everyone understands he has come; and he too wishes everyone good morning individually, he knows all their names and deals with them individually. That is something I really admired about him.
Has science and technology made life easier or more complicated today?
Its not easy to pick either one, that is, its made life complicated or easier. In many instances it has made life complicated and in others it has made life easier. So I feel I have mixed emotions towards science. For example Artificial Intelligence or AI. I have mixed feelings about it. Life has been easier but in some cases it has become complicated. Remember Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times where its beautifully shown how Science can backfire too.
Is comedy your favourite genre?
Good content is my favourite genre. But if I have to choose then I would say my favourite genre is intense or suspense because there are many layers to the characters. It’s also out of my comfort zone. In real life also I am a happy-go-lucky person and love entertaining people, so I don’t feel comedy is very tough.
What content entertains you?
I love intense drama, action, suspense drama, rom-coms.
Boomerang hits the theatres today !