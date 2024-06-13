Finding the Real Truth

Banwasi explains the film is a classic interrogation, except that it doesn’t go into whether this person committed the crime or not, but rather focuses on the person’s confession. Having always been a fan of interrogation scenes, it’s no surprise the script was long-brewing in his head. “Every filmmaker wants to make one film with an interrogation scene. When I got into writing it, I started wondering why this is such an interesting topic. It led me to write about morality. So the film does show interrogation but not in the regular way that we have seen earlier,” says Banwasi. Sharing further, he says, “Instead of the police interrogating the community, the course of events turn out in such a way that it is the criminal interrogating the police.”