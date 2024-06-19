Aditya Sarpotdar opens up about directing 'Munjya'

A

The genesis of Munjya is a folklore that is deeply rooted in myths and cultural narratives that have been passed down through generations. Originating in the rural areas of Konkan, Maharashtra, the legend of Munjya is said to have been inspired by the ancient Brahmin custom of Munja, also known as the thread ceremony. According to the folklore, Munjya is a mischievous yet malevolent spirit of a young Brahmin boy who has died an unnatural death within a few days after his thread ceremony.

As my family hails from the Konkan region and I used to visit my ancestral town during my childhood, I learned about Munjya through local stories and family anecdotes. As a filmmaker I have always wanted to bring these stories to a wider audience, showcasing our Indian folklore through the powerful medium of cinema. So when Maddock films approached me to direct this fascinating story of Munjya written by Yogesh Chandekar, I saw this as a unique opportunity to combine my personal connection to the subject, to honour my roots and to share the captivating myth of Munjya with the world.