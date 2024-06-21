Saiyami Kher, Sunny Deol to star in ‘SDGM’

Saiyami Kher, who has had a streak of successful films recently, announced her next project where she will be seen with the iconic Sunny Deol. Titled SDGM, the duo would be coming together on-screen for the first time with this film which is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the makers of Pushpa 2.
The film was officially announced by the makers on June 20 in Hyderabad in the presence of the lead duo. The announcement marked the beginning of a thrilling journey which is already moving towards its next step, with the shooting starting on June 22.
Saiyami, who is extremely excited for the movie shared, "I am beyond thrilled to be a part of SDGM. Working with Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, is an incredible honour and a dream come true. After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited to be a part of a proper commercial film, for long. And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity.”
She continued, “Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform."