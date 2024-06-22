Colonel Kalsi documentary premieres at Mumbai International Film Festival

Anand Kamalakar, celebrated for his insightful and thought-provoking documentaries, is a Hyderabad-born, Brooklyn-based award-winning documentary film director, producer, and editor. 300 Miles to Freedom, Garwin, Holy (un)Holy River and Salam are some of the films he has directed.

His last film Salam - The first Muslim Nobel Laureate has screened in over thirty cities around the world and has won several international awards. Heart of Stone, a film he produced and edited, won over ten awards including Best Film at Slamdance Film Festival, Philadelphia Film Festival, and Cinequest Film Festival. It also won an award for Best Editing at the Santa Fe Film Festival.

Anand worked as an editor for Primetime (ABC), Dateline (NBC), and 20/20 (ABC) and was the editor of the 2004 Emmy-nominated ABC special on the Iraq war titled Brothers in Arms. Anand was also a creative consultant on the Academy Award-winning documentary Born Into Brothels. Holy (un)Holy River, a film he co-directed and edited, premiered at the Telluride Mountain Film Festival and has won several awards around the world. Anand is currently directing an ITVS-funded documentary titled Osborne, which is slated to be released in 2024 on PBS.