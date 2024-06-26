Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in the action-packed ‘Indian 2’ trailer

Throughout the trailer, Kamal is seen in various disguises, each more compelling than the last. He captivates the audience with his chameleon-like ability to morph into various personas, maintaining a sense of mystery and anticipation. In a standout moment, Senapathy declares, “This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji's approach,” echoing his character’s revolutionary spirit and foreshadowing the epic battles to come.