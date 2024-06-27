Actor Sohini Sarkar chats about her latest film 'Athhoi' and more

A

I had seen Athhoi the play as an audience twice. It was in 2019 when I was doing the character of Draupadi in another play called Mahabharat by Natadha, that Aran Mukhopadhyay offered me the role of Diyamona in Athhoi. I was very surprised and tentative because the play had by then already crossed 40 shows, with the characters being extremely popular among the audience. But with the help of Arna and the rest of the team I prepared for Diyamona and I did the last 6 shows. So yes, being a part of the play Athhoi, helped me to an extent to prepare for the same role in the film Athhoi. Of course, there were some technical preparations and necessary screenplay changes for the film but since the structure was already there it helped in preparing for the movie to a great extent.