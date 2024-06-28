‘Kalki 2898 AD' makers did not worry about time or money: Saswata Chatterjee

Saswata Chatterjee, who plays the role of Commander Manas in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD, has been active in movies since 1997. However, it was in 2012 with the Sujoy Ghosh-directorial Kahaani that the actor achieved nationwide recognition. And yet, the actor remained very selective in signing films outside Bengali cinema. On his absence outside Bengali cinema, the actor says, “The roles I was being offered after Kahaani from Bollywood were not up to the mark or were in a similar zone as Kahaani, which didn’t entice me. By the time I signed my next Hindi film, Jagga Jasoos, over four years had passed.”

Kalki 2898 AD, however, was a unique working experience, notes Saswata, while candidly admitting that he didn’t know how to react when he first heard the film’s concept. “It was hard to grasp the vision that director Nag Ashwin had in his mind.” The actor says that it was an equally different experience on sets, where a lot of the work was done against a green screen.