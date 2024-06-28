Srijit Mukherji's next wraps shoot; look reveal of lead cast

Director Srijit Mukherji is known to portray unusually attractive themes on silver screens and bring together several actors in a frame. This time is no less when he features a dozen of Tollywood's biggest and best names for his next film, which is yet untitled.
The ensemble includes Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.
The film is based on the movie Ek Ruka Hua Faisla where each character comes from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, political perspectives, and sexual orientation.
The director comments, " We’ve wrapped up shooting, and I am delighted to work with such fantastic ensemble. This is my first collaboration with Ananya Chatterjee and Sauraseni Maitra, and it's great to reunite with Parambrata after a long hiatus. I am excited to share it with the audience soon.” The makers today unveiled the look of all the characters.
The veteran theatre and film actor has been seen in several of Srijit's movies. This time round he returns to playing Dhiman in his next. He is seen wearing light green kurta with a brown overcoat.
The director- actor has aced both roles in his career. He is seen donning a complete white ensemble with beige overcoat for his character Brojo.
The director-actor dons a quirky look in the movie as Satya. In his look reveal the actor was seen donning a traditional Bengali Kurta-pyajama along with a threaded stole, orange glasses and jewellery. It is one of the never before seen looks on the actor and has already piqued up enough curiosity about his character.
Chatterjee plays the role of Habul in the movie.
His versatility is his strength when it comes to portraying various shades on screen. From donning the hat of an unconventional detective to police officers and more, he has explored a range of roles. His look here as Aggarwal instill curiosity in the minds of the audience.
With a tilak on his forehead and Rudraksha on his wrist, Ritwick's new character Sumit dressed in light golden hues gives sybtle hints as to how his character might shape up.
Suhotra's Abir evokes simplicity in a bright shirt. His elegance is reflected in his expressions and fans cannot wait to dive deeper into the character.
He has made audience laugh with his subtle gestures on-screen. One awaits to see what the character Taposh brings to the movie.
Rahul's Sadiq seems to be a one-of-a-kind character. Fans of this versatile actor eagerly await how Sadiq shapes up in the movie.
The actress who essays Roopa is seen wearing an elegant sari with a mysterious look on her face.
Keeping it simple is Sauraseni's Arundhati in a Kurti and short jacket with a jhola bag completing her look.
Koushik played by Arjun boasts a very chic and well-dressed looking like the perfect gentleman.