Cinema

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, here's the full list of winners

Oppenheimer won seven awards at the event, followed Poor Things with 4 wins
Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, here's the full list of winners
Chris Pizzello

Oppenheimer, a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After passing over arguably Hollywood’s foremost big-screen auteur for years, the Oscars made up for lost time by heaping seven awards on Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

In anointing “Oppenheimer,” the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences did something it hasn’t done for more than a decade: hand its top prize to a widely seen, big-budget studio film. In a film industry where a cape, dinosaur or Tom Cruise has often been a requirement for such box office, “Oppenheimer” brought droves of moviegoers to theaters with a complex, fission-filled drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, here's the full list of winners
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’, says ‘I'd like to thank my terrible childhood’

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

﻿Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie

“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, here's the full list of winners
Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ performance receives a standing ovation

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Poor Things
Oscars 2024
Oppenhiemer

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com