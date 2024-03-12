Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a ‘truly special film’

Get ready for a cinematic explosion! Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan has announced his highly anticipated next film, a collaboration with director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Sharing a picture with the powerhouse trio on Instagram, Salman expressed his excitement, “Absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with the incredibly talented AR Murugadoss and my dear friend Sajid Nadiadwala for a truly special film! This project is something we're all incredibly passionate about, and we can't wait to embark on this journey with your love and support. See you in theaters on Eid 2025!”
Nadiadwala Grandson echoed the enthusiasm, posting the same picture with a message highlighting the long-standing collaboration with Salman and the exciting prospect of working with Murugadoss. “Delighted to continue our successful partnership with Salman Khan, and to join forces with the brilliant AR Murugadoss for what promises to be one of our most ambitious films ever! Mark your calendars for Eid 2025!”
This reunion is a dream come true for fans. Salman has a history of blockbuster hits with Nadiadwala, including classics like Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and the adrenaline-pumping Kick. AR Murugadoss, a powerhouse director known for Tamil blockbusters like Ghajini, Thuppakki and the Hindi action thriller Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his masterful storytelling to the table.
Salman's recent release, Tiger 3 which starred him alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Withthe film now streaming on Prime Video, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next project. Whispers suggest director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull might be on the horizon, though an official announcement is pending. Media sources also hint at a potential Tiger vs Pathaan project with Shah Rukh Khan, further amping up the anticipation for Salman’s upcoming slate.