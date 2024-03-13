Neve Campbell returns for ‘Scream 7’ after quitting franchise

Canadian actress Neve Campbell is making a return to the Scream franchise with the upcoming film Scream 7’.
The actress had left the franchise as she sat out of Scream 6 over a salary dispute, as per a media source.
“Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!”, the actress posted on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honour to get to play Sidney in Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Along with her return, Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson is taking over as director of Scream 7.
As per source, he wrote the first, second and fourth Scream movies, in addition to executive producing the 2022 reboot Scream and its sequel Scream 6.
“It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven,” Kevin wrote on Instagram. “I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the franchise. Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”
Guy Busick, who wrote the fifth and sixth Scream films with James Vanderbilt, is taking over the screenwriting reins. James will continue to produce alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. The film collective, Radio Silence, who directed and produced the previous two Scream films, will serve as executive producers.