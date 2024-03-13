Neve Campbell returns for ‘Scream 7’ after quitting franchise

Along with her return, Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson is taking over as director of Scream 7.

As per source, he wrote the first, second and fourth Scream movies, in addition to executive producing the 2022 reboot Scream and its sequel Scream 6.

“It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven,” Kevin wrote on Instagram. “I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the franchise. Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”