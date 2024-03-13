Period drama ‘Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story’ is a blend of history and romance

Director Akashaditya, known for his work on Nani Teri Morni Ko and Tauba Tera Jalwa starring Ameesha Patel, shares his inspiration for the film by stating, "I am deeply inspired by the work of two great men India has ever produced- author Sharad Chandra Chattopadhyay and Dr B R Ambedkar. It might sound surprising to some, but those familiar with their work will recognise their influence in Bengal 1947."

Adding depth to the conversation, Lama further states, "India has an unbroken philosophical lineage for more than seven thousand years, which is highly inclusive. Unfortunately, the common people of the country are not aware of it. I have attempted to convey the Indian perspective on love and politics in an entertaining cinematic way."