Divya Khossla talks about Telugu debut; says ‘story was my motivational factor’

Talking about the film, she added, “I think it is connected with the story. It was my motivational factor and of course the director Suresh Krissna, he is very senior. He has worked with Rajinikanth and delivered iconic films.”

Her reaction on getting to work with the filmmaker, who has previously directed superstar Rajinikanth in four films such as Annamalai, Veera, Baashha and Baba.

Divya said: “I was like ‘wow I am getting to work with such a big director in the south’.”