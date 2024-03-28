My interest in learning dance and fighting came from Puneeth Rajkumar, says Yuva Rajkumar

After a long-awaited journey, Yuva Rajkumar, the latest from the Rajkumar family, is finally all set to make his big screen debut. As anticipation mounts for the much-hyped release of his film Yuva, we delve into the whirlwind of emotions and pressure he navigates as an actor. Ahead of the release of his first film as an actor, Yuva Rajkumar talks to CE about his journey from aspiring to become an actor since childhood to then looking forward to seeing himself in a film. For the uninitiated, he is the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, the nephew of Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and the brother of actor Vinay Rajkumar.
Mixed emotions
“There is excitement and happiness as my long-time acting aspiration is finally coming true. However, there is also anxiety. I’ve been busy promoting the film, making rounds for interviews, and seeking divine intervention through temple visits. Amidst all this, I find myself unable to fully grasp the feelings of a debutant,” says Yuva Rajkumar.
Manoeuvering doubts and expectations
For Yuva Rajkumar, coming from the Rajkumar family’s legacy, the journey to pursuing his childhood dream of becoming an actor was far from conventional. Despite harbouring this aspiration since youth, he didn’t outwardly display his acting intentions until just a few years ago. Until then, he focused on completing his education, even diverting his attention towards opening an IAS/KAS academy, and later prioritising his personal life by getting married before finally taking a plunge into the industry.
Reflecting on the prolonged gap between nurturing his desire to act and actually starting the journey, Yuva Rajkumar explains, “It was always my childhood dream, but growing up, my teachers and peers questioned my decision to pursue education rather than immediately diving into acting. Their assumptions were that it would be easy for me due to my family’s background in cinema, which I was upset about. I refused to let others dictate my future and remained steadfast in completing my education, a sentiment strongly echoed by my parents, who stressed the importance of having a fallback plan in an unpredictable industry.”
Navigating setbacks and new opportunities
Professionally, Yuva Rajkumar’s decision to enter the industry was a calculated one. He sought training in various aspects of acting in Mumbai and Bengaluru, honing his skills until he felt adequately prepared to face the camera. The announcement of his foray into films came at the Natasaarvabhowma audio launch, with a dance performance in the presence of his uncle Puneeth Rajkumar, despite facing doubt and societal expectations.
After working behind the scenes for his brother Vinay Rajkumar’s films, Siddartha and Run Antony, and following his training, Yuva Rajkumar announced a project, but the film didn’t take off. Then, with the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar, Yuva’s launch as an actor took a few more months before it was decided that director Santhosh Ananddram would do it. “It was Ashwini aunty (Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife) who discussed launching me with producer Vijay Kiragandur. Even Chikkappa had discussed it with the producer time and again. That’s when the producer and I met. Vijay sir felt that Santhosh Ananddram was the right director for my launchpad, which certainly gave me confidence, and everything fell into place,” says Yuva Rajkumar. “I had met Santhosh a few times and was familiar with his work. But I never thought he would direct my first film, which I think was God’s blessing.”
A promising beginning
The flagship for Hombale Films began with Puneeth Rajkumar’s Nininndale; today they are bankrolling the project for Yuva Rajkumar, which also marks their first launch for an actor. “Beginning my career in the film industry, at one point, I had no clue where I was heading. I am thankful to Vijay Kiragandur for launching a new hero like me through their banner,” he says.
Collaborative endeavours
“Working with Santhosh Ananddram began right at the scripting stage, which has been an enlightening journey,” Yuva Rajkumar shares. “The team’s unwavering support has truly been a guiding light for me,” he adds. Talking about his character and performance in the film, he says, “Yuva’s character resonates with everyone; it’s a portrayal of the human experience. I’ve poured my heart into this role, fueled by the collaborative spirit of the team.” With a glint of determination, he continues, “And if ever a scene didn’t quite hit the mark, our director stepped in, demonstrating the vision firsthand. Each film is a lesson, a stepping stone to growth.”
Emulating inspirations
From the rushes and posters, his dance and action have often been referred to as a case of him trying to match Puneeth’s style of dance steps, fights, and mannerisms—an observation Yuva agrees with. He says that his interest in learning dance and fighting came from Puneeth. “I would see ‘Chikkappa’ practicing his dance and necessary fight movements at home when I watched. Growing up, I would even try the jigs and fights I saw him doing. He is definitely an inspiration. I have watched every film of my uncle and observed his every fight and dance move, as well as his body language. However, that perfection is certainly difficult to match. To get there, there needs to be more practice, and mistakes noted in my initial film should definitely be rectified.”
Expanding horizons
While Yuva Rajkumar is planning to regularise his outings on silver screens, he is ready to take on a broader range of roles. “I want to be in different characters, scripts, and subjects of different timelines—historical, crime, family-oriented, romantic—across all genres. Of course, I want to do more films at regular intervals,” says the actor, who has taken a few nuances from Puneeth in terms of the dynamics of cinema.
Diversifying interests
Will Yuva Rajkumar focus only on his acting career? Or will he also get into his family business, Vajreshwari Combines, with a plan to revive it? Explaining this, the actor shares, “Today, Vajreshwari Combines has taken a different turn and has become PRK Productions. This is a production company managed by Ashwini aunty, who is very keen to explore new talents and fresh directors. I am part of the proceedings. Even Ashwini aunty has involved me in discussions of the various projects. Right now, my focus has been acting, but definitely in the future, I’ll try and give my best.”