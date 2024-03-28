My interest in learning dance and fighting came from Puneeth Rajkumar, says Yuva Rajkumar

Collaborative endeavours

“Working with Santhosh Ananddram began right at the scripting stage, which has been an enlightening journey,” Yuva Rajkumar shares. “The team’s unwavering support has truly been a guiding light for me,” he adds. Talking about his character and performance in the film, he says, “Yuva’s character resonates with everyone; it’s a portrayal of the human experience. I’ve poured my heart into this role, fueled by the collaborative spirit of the team.” With a glint of determination, he continues, “And if ever a scene didn’t quite hit the mark, our director stepped in, demonstrating the vision firsthand. Each film is a lesson, a stepping stone to growth.”

Emulating inspirations

From the rushes and posters, his dance and action have often been referred to as a case of him trying to match Puneeth’s style of dance steps, fights, and mannerisms—an observation Yuva agrees with. He says that his interest in learning dance and fighting came from Puneeth. “I would see ‘Chikkappa’ practicing his dance and necessary fight movements at home when I watched. Growing up, I would even try the jigs and fights I saw him doing. He is definitely an inspiration. I have watched every film of my uncle and observed his every fight and dance move, as well as his body language. However, that perfection is certainly difficult to match. To get there, there needs to be more practice, and mistakes noted in my initial film should definitely be rectified.”

Expanding horizons

While Yuva Rajkumar is planning to regularise his outings on silver screens, he is ready to take on a broader range of roles. “I want to be in different characters, scripts, and subjects of different timelines—historical, crime, family-oriented, romantic—across all genres. Of course, I want to do more films at regular intervals,” says the actor, who has taken a few nuances from Puneeth in terms of the dynamics of cinema.

Diversifying interests

Will Yuva Rajkumar focus only on his acting career? Or will he also get into his family business, Vajreshwari Combines, with a plan to revive it? Explaining this, the actor shares, “Today, Vajreshwari Combines has taken a different turn and has become PRK Productions. This is a production company managed by Ashwini aunty, who is very keen to explore new talents and fresh directors. I am part of the proceedings. Even Ashwini aunty has involved me in discussions of the various projects. Right now, my focus has been acting, but definitely in the future, I’ll try and give my best.”