Francis Ford Coppola unveils the first look of his upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Megalopolis’ starring Adam Driver

Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director behind masterpieces like The Godfather, has lifted the veil on his highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Megalopolis. The film, a passion project years in the making, is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival.
The first official image released showcases Adam Driver as Caesar, an architect with a utopian vision. Caesar, reminiscent of Coppola himself according to Adam, is seen meticulously poring over plans for a futuristic metropolis – a ‘New Rome’ rising from the ashes of a past disaster. Nathalie Emmanuel portrays Julia Cicero, a socialite with a front-row seat to Caesar's ambitious project.
“This is the first official image of @megalopolisfilm to be released publicly. It brings me joy to share a glimpse of what is to come...” Coppola captioned the post, sharing the first look on his Instagram page.
This self-funded spectacle boasts a star-studded cast alongside Adam and Nathalie. Look out for familiar faces like Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Hollywood veterans like Dustin Hoffman and Talia Shire.
Coppola wears multiple hats for Megalopolis, serving as director, writer, and producer. The film will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival, with a gala premiere scheduled for May 17.
In a recent interview, Adam described his character Caesar as ‘a visionary,’ mirroring Coppola’s own relentless pursuit of creative exploration. “He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he’s investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me – and one that reflects Francis,” he said.