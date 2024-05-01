Francis Ford Coppola unveils the first look of his upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Megalopolis’ starring Adam Driver

In a recent interview, Adam described his character Caesar as ‘a visionary,’ mirroring Coppola’s own relentless pursuit of creative exploration. “He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he’s investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me – and one that reflects Francis,” he said.