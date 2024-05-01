Makers of ‘Athhoi’ drop teaser for the Bengali film

After garnering positive response from the audience since its first-look drop, Athhoi is now back with its teaser. The maker’s dropped the teaser today and it has already piqued the interest of the people.
This modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s timeless classic Othello is set to release on June 14. It is directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay who has also acted as the lead along with Sohini Sarkar who plays Diya based on Desdemona and Anirban Bhattacharya who also steps in as the creative director. The narrative is an intricate web of love, deception, rivalry, jealousy and more.
The teaser which can be viewed on the official YouTube platform begins with a grey-scale setting embodying the principles of how animosity towards one another makes up the modern world.
The narrative primarily through the voice-over of Bhattacharya whose character, Gogo is inspired by Iago sets the tone of the movie which weaves in themes of love and honesty amidst intrigue, ambition, jealousy and doubt.
Mukhopadhyay who not only directs but also plays the lead Athhoi Lodha comments, “With Athhoi, our aim is to delve deep into the complexities of human emotions and present a modern interpretation of Shakespeare's timeless tale. Through this film, we hope to engage and provoke audiences, sparking conversations about love, jealousy, and ambition in today's world."
The movie by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment is one of the much awaited releases of this year and the audiences are already waiting with curiosity for its release on June 14.