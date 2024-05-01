Makers of ‘Athhoi’ drop teaser for the Bengali film

After garnering positive response from the audience since its first-look drop, Athhoi is now back with its teaser. The maker’s dropped the teaser today and it has already piqued the interest of the people.

This modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s timeless classic Othello is set to release on June 14. It is directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay who has also acted as the lead along with Sohini Sarkar who plays Diya based on Desdemona and Anirban Bhattacharya who also steps in as the creative director. The narrative is an intricate web of love, deception, rivalry, jealousy and more.