Title track of Jeet-Rukmini starrer 'Boomerang' dropped

Jeet’s much awaited movie Boomerang has finally got a release date. As his fans await to see him onscreen on June 7, this year, they have one more reason to rejoice as today the maker’s dropped the Boomerang title track. The movie will also see the first time pairing of Jeet with Rukmini Maitra, both of whom are anticipated to be portraying interesting characters in the movie.
The title track of this upcoming Bengali sci-fi comedy is the first of its kind and captures the spirit, energy and essence of the principles of the movie itself. While science-fiction itself is a less explored genre, Bengal’s superstar has gone ahead to combine it with comedy and give the audience a power-packed and memorable movie.
The title track of Boomerang has been composed by Nilayan Mukherjee and for the first time Kartik Das Baul has lent his voice to this foot-tapping music. The essence of the track is a combination of folk and contemporary musical elements. Nilayan, through his composition has seamlessly and effortlessly combined both the forms of music to produce a much-likeable outcome. The beats are peppy, groovy, infectious and irresistible. It is expected to pick up among the audience very soon.
Boomerang has been directed by Sauvik Kundu and produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani under Jeetz Filmworks. The title track can be heard on Youtube. Audiences are rapt with curiosity and anticipation to see their beloved Jeet on-screen once again, with a fresh storyline, new character and debut pairing with Rukmini.