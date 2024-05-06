Title track of Jeet-Rukmini starrer 'Boomerang' dropped

The title track of Boomerang has been composed by Nilayan Mukherjee and for the first time Kartik Das Baul has lent his voice to this foot-tapping music. The essence of the track is a combination of folk and contemporary musical elements. Nilayan, through his composition has seamlessly and effortlessly combined both the forms of music to produce a much-likeable outcome. The beats are peppy, groovy, infectious and irresistible. It is expected to pick up among the audience very soon.