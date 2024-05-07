Shakib Khan starrer Bengali cinema 'Toofan’s' teaser dropped

The much awaited teaser of Toofan has just been dropped by the makers of the movie over social media and has already started garnering positive response. The Bengali cinema which stars superstar Shakib Khan, Nabila, Kolkata’s own Mimi Chakraborty and Chanchal Chowdhury in a special role has been raising the curiosity of the audience since its announcement. In fact, netizens broke into positive cheer when the news of Chowdhury joining the cast in a special role was announced a few days ago.
The 1 minute 21 seconds trailer promises a cinematic explosion on screen upon the release of Toofan. Also, another reason to look forward to it is the portrayal of Khan in a never before seen avatar. It is directed by Raihan Rafi who expresses that, “Toofan will redefine Bengali cinema on a global scale, marking it as a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution”. He also expresses gratitude for the involvement of Shakib Khan, referring to the project as a dream come true.
Toofan is expected to win hearts across borders, especially in epar Bangla and opar Bangla with its renowned cast comprising mega actors of Bangladesh and Kolkata. It has been jointly produced by Mahendra Soni, Shahriar Shakeel and Redoan Rony who unanimously believe that Shakib Khan’s popularity will drive the movie to newer heights alogn with the combined talent of all other actors and crew.
The movie is expected to hit the theatres in Eid and the audience is eagerly waiting to be vowed over by their favourite icons.