Shakib Khan starrer Bengali cinema 'Toofan’s' teaser dropped

The 1 minute 21 seconds trailer promises a cinematic explosion on screen upon the release of Toofan. Also, another reason to look forward to it is the portrayal of Khan in a never before seen avatar. It is directed by Raihan Rafi who expresses that, “Toofan will redefine Bengali cinema on a global scale, marking it as a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution”. He also expresses gratitude for the involvement of Shakib Khan, referring to the project as a dream come true.