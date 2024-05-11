Arif Zakaria to play Jinnah, Ira Dubey his sister Fatima in ‘Freedom at Midnight’

“I intend to add dimensions to Jinnah’s persona by delving into the depths of his psyche, bringing forth his complexity, and revealing the motivations that inspired his acts. I hope to give a more genuine and comprehensive picture of Jinnah by adopting this method,” he added.

Regarding her portrayal of Fatima (the sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah), Ira shared: “My role in this series is unlike any other I have played in the past, bringing me a unique yet challenging opportunity as an actor. Fatima’s bond with her brother, Jinnah, and her influence on him is a lesser-known aspect. She played a significant role in his life, standing by him from the start until the end, and the series will shed light on this dynamic relationship.”