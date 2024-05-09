Manoj Bajpayee on his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya ji’: ‘Never imagined I’d be able to do even 10 films’

Padma Shri awardee Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his 100th film Bhaiyya ji, shared that he never thought that he would be able to do even 10 films.

The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of the film in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday. He shared that he considers himself very lucky to have reached where he is today.

At the risk of sounding modest, Manoj told a huge turnout of the media that many artists do the hard work each day but it’s the love of the audience that has allowed him and empowered him to tell the stories of his choice as an actor.