Shakib Khan-Mimi Chakraborty starrer ‘Toofan’ poster dropped today

Bengali film Toofan, starring the fresh pair of Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty, has been creating quite a wave among fans of the duo even before its release. In a recent development today, the official poster for the movie has been dropped by its makers.
Toofan has been creating ripples from the moment it was announced followed by the presence of Mimi and Chanchal Chowdhury’s special role in the film. A few days ago, the makers had dropped the first-look teaser of Shakib Khan, which brought in positive responses from the netizens. Today, the official poster has also been dropped on social media a while ago and has been garnering attention.
The newly dropped poster depicts the lead pair in a mysterious black, which radiates a raw and rustic charm. It offers a peek into the unadulterated romance that awaits the audiences in the days to come. They are excited to see Shakib back on screen as the male protagonist and the fresh pairing of Mimi and Shakib is also highly intriguing.
While not much has been unveiled about the storyline of the film, it is directed by Raihan Rafi and is expected to release on Eid-ul-adha. It stars Shakib, Mimi, Nabila and Chanchal in pivotal roles.