Rahul Datta’s short film ‘Beti’, featuring debutante Indrakhi Chaudhary, to be released soon

Explaining what drew her to the role, Indrakhi said, "First of all, I personally connected with this character a lot. I'm very close to my parents. My father is an ACP himself, and my mom is a teacher and poet. So, I've been instilled with good values and have always been a respectful child. I used to hear stories about politics and powerful people from my father, about what's right and wrong. So, when Rahul sir gave me the beautiful narration, I could instantly visualize how this character would be, how she would behave, and the values she would hold. It was so relatable that I just had to do it. I felt like this character was made for me. Additionally, the powerful message this story conveys at the end is worth applauding. It's very positive, and almost every Indian can connect to it. It also inspires us to never give up and chase our dreams."