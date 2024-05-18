Rahul Datta’s short film ‘Beti’, featuring debutante Indrakhi Chaudhary, to be released soon
Director Rahul Datta's short film Beti, which features debutant actor Indrakhi Chaudhary, will soon be released on Hungama. The cast also includes Jatin Bhatia, Satya Khare, Ritesh Singh, Archana Chandele, Santosh Ojha and director Rahul himself.
Explaining what drew her to the role, Indrakhi said, "First of all, I personally connected with this character a lot. I'm very close to my parents. My father is an ACP himself, and my mom is a teacher and poet. So, I've been instilled with good values and have always been a respectful child. I used to hear stories about politics and powerful people from my father, about what's right and wrong. So, when Rahul sir gave me the beautiful narration, I could instantly visualize how this character would be, how she would behave, and the values she would hold. It was so relatable that I just had to do it. I felt like this character was made for me. Additionally, the powerful message this story conveys at the end is worth applauding. It's very positive, and almost every Indian can connect to it. It also inspires us to never give up and chase our dreams."
Indrakhi shared more about her role, saying, "The role is very raw and innocent, but also strong at the same time. I like how the character develops throughout the story and the different shades it portrays. The variety it brings to the screen is remarkable. Rahul sir has done a brilliant job of crafting the story and creating the character."
Rahul describes the short film as the story of "an honest government servant and his family who pay the price for honesty. His daughter fights for her father's dignity."
He continued, explaining how the idea came about, "I was working on a concept about time and power. This story exemplifies the concept perfectly." Datta concluded with a message about the film, "If you work with 100% effort, time will change your position and power."