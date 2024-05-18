Emma Stone-headlined ‘Kinds of Kindness’ gets 4.5 minute standing ovation at Cannes

The Emma Stone-starrer film Kinds of Kindness, directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, rocked the Cannes Film Festival with an anthology of stories about sex cults, cannibalism, and general debauchery.

The absurdist anthology film is a follow-up to Poor Things, which earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for Emma Stone, reports state.

Kinds of Kindness received a 4.5-minute standing ovation, with the director and his cast, including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn, leaving while the applause was still going.