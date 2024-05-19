Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ trailer is out now

Ever since the makers and Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster of Chandu Champion a few days ago, there has been a buzz among fans regarding the trailer drop. Keeping up with the audience appreciation and demands the makers have now dropped the trailer for the film.
The movie is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan and stars Kartik in the lead. Since his well-oiled, toned and athletic look poster came out, Netizens have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the trailer which was finally released in Gwalior.
The trailer launch in Gwalior was a spectacular event loaded with emotional moments, action, and a glimpse of the biggest ever war sequence narrating the tale of a man who refused to surrender under any circumstances. Filled with heart-warming moments, the trailer grants the world a sneak peek into what is yet to come when the movie finally releases on June 14.
The trailer is visually stunning and has an emotionally connecting background score has already won the hearts of the audience and industry colleagues’ alike giving rise to colossal expectations from the movie itself.
While glimpses of Kartik’s never before seen avatar was shown in the posters, the trailer makes it very clear how spectacularly the actor transformed himself to blend into the role of a soldier, boxer and wrestler. His look itself shows his dedication towards the craft and hard work, which is now being lauded by the audience. Chandu Champion could become a game-changer in Kartik Aaryan’s career proving his versatility as an actor and impeccable performance.
Chandu Champion will be released in theatres on June 14