Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ trailer is out now

Ever since the makers and Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster of Chandu Champion a few days ago, there has been a buzz among fans regarding the trailer drop. Keeping up with the audience appreciation and demands the makers have now dropped the trailer for the film.

The movie is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan and stars Kartik in the lead. Since his well-oiled, toned and athletic look poster came out, Netizens have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the trailer which was finally released in Gwalior.