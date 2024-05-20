Aneek Chaudhuri’s 'The Zebras- Dark Start' trailer travels to the Cannes Film Festival

After a star-studded trailer launch of Aneek Chaudhuri’s The Zebras- Dark Start in Kolkata, the trailer has now travelled all the way to the Cannes Film Festival. Keeping in tune with the impact of the digital, the movie talks about the cons of Artificial Intelligence in the fashion and photography industry. It stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyanka Sarkar and Usha Banerjee in the lead roles.
The director mentions about its presence at the Cannes, “The international trailer will be launched at the India Pavilion in Cannes Film Festival. The India Pavilion is organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, and FICCI. India Pavilion represents Indian films and promotes them internationally. There, the trailer will be launched shortly.”
What makes it even more special reveals Chaudhuri was that he had launched the poster of the film at the Cannes two years back, brining the movie to a full circle. He states, “The highlight of the launch in Cannes is that I launched the poster of this film two years back at Cannes itself. And now the trailer will also be launched there on May 22 around 7:30 pm (IST)”.
Chaudhuri’s signature style of storytelling is reflected through the narrative of the trailer where the viewers are immersed in a world, where the dark and light converges welcoming introspection, contemplations and challenging norms. Complete with mystery, emotion and social commentary, The Zebras- Dark Start has left a lasting impression on the audience who are now in anticipation of the movie to release.
Talking about his Kolkata trailer launch, he mentions, “I am thrilled to share a glimpse of The Zebras-Dark Start with audiences. This project is a labour of love, and I am deeply grateful for the support and excitement surrounding its release.”