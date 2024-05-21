5th hero of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring Prabhas, Big B and Kamal Haasan to be revealed on May 22

The 5th hero from the upcoming sci-fi epic movie Kalki 2898 AD will be unveiled at Hyderabad during the trailer launch event on May 22. The makers of the film earlier introduced veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh.
The selection of Nemawar and Narmada Ghat for this occasion holds great significance as it is believed that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada. The film features an ensemble star cast which also includes Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.
Earlier, Kalki 2898 AD became the first Indian film to showcase their work with a panel consisting the lead actors and the director. The film's first glimpse arrived last year on July 2021. The sci-fi film is based on the mythological narrative of Kalki, considered the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the future, will debut in theatres on June 27, 2024.