Actress Ankita Dwivedi opens up about her debut film ‘Hamare Baarah’

Actress Ankita Dwivedi is all set to charm the audience with her debut film Hamare Baarah which is to release theatrically on June 7. The film was recently premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation with rave reviews applauding its bold portrayal of societal truths.
Ankita's reaction to Hamare Baarah getting a standing ovation at Cannes was heartwarming. Talking about the moment, she said, "To witness your first project receive such immense love and appreciation is truly an unforgettable experience for me. The recognition and support we have received at such a prestigious event as Cannes is incredibly gratifying. It speaks volumes about the quality and impact of the film. My journey from debut to our film’s success in Cannes makes me feel emotional. It’s overwhelming to see your debut project receiving so much love."
Speaking about making a debut with this film, Ankita added, "I am quite happy to make my debut with such a great film which is not only motivating but also impactful. The potential and scope of my character Rukhsaar motivated me to choose this film and role. Embracing a highly sensitive and emotionally challenging role like this has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. After receiving accolades at Cannes, I can’t wait for the audience reaction."
Hamare Baarah promises to be a compelling film that explores into the deep corners of societal norms and biases. Ankita's character is anticipated to ignite important conversations and prompt viewers to contemplate entrenched societal problems. Her outstanding portrayal is set to be powerful and emotive, strengthening the movie's central message on gender bias and population issues.