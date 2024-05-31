Actress Ankita Dwivedi opens up about her debut film ‘Hamare Baarah’

Ankita's reaction to Hamare Baarah getting a standing ovation at Cannes was heartwarming. Talking about the moment, she said, "To witness your first project receive such immense love and appreciation is truly an unforgettable experience for me. The recognition and support we have received at such a prestigious event as Cannes is incredibly gratifying. It speaks volumes about the quality and impact of the film. My journey from debut to our film’s success in Cannes makes me feel emotional. It’s overwhelming to see your debut project receiving so much love."