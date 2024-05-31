‘I didn’t see any significant story in Premalu or Manjummel Boys’, says director Ashoka

S Ashoka’s directorial debut 6-5=2 (2014) became a hit after its release solely with posters, and he followed it up with the heartfelt romantic tale Dia (2020) that got remade in multiple languages.

Now, Ashoka gears up for his third outing. Interestingly, he says that he still experiences fear when approaching a new project, as he opens up about the rollercoaster ride of filmmaking and the fears that come with it.

“It’s not uncommon for artistes, including filmmakers, to grapple with fear and self-doubt even in the face of previous accomplishments. Success can bring its own set of challenges, including heightened expectations and the fear of failure. Additionally, the creative process itself can be emotionally taxing, leading to moments where you want to relax before you begin your next,” he says.