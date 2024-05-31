‘I watch Gangs of Wasseypur every year’: Filmmaker Anmol Sidhu

Some films tell their stories with a cool poise and a glossy sheen, while others are true to life and unfiltered. Anmol Sidhu’s Jaggi belongs to the latter category.

Released recently on Mubi, the film is filled with raw, visceral energy. It tells the scathing story of a teenager who is repeatedly assaulted by his school seniors for his impotence. Anmol studies the toxic effects of masculinity and how it has been impacting young boys in rural Punjab.

It is inspired by some real-life stories that left an impact on the filmmaker. An incident narrated to him by a friend studying at a boarding school disturbed him the most.

“He told me that a kid in Class 8 was repeatedly raped by his seniors. The kid later attempted self-harm and also stopped coming to school,” Anmol says. He recalls how his notions on masculinity were also influenced by what he saw his seniors do to the juniors in school.