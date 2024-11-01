Travel content creator Larissa D’Sa releases her debut short film

She loves to travel and more importantly she loves to capture the moments that define these trips for her. After chronicling her adventures in posts and short-form reels, D’ Larissa Sa is now taking her stories to a bigger stage with the release of her first short film — Beyond Borders and Banter. It showcases her getaway to Kolkata during Durga Puja on a cinematic screen, offering glimpses into the heart of the city’s festive culture. We get chatty with the YouTuber find out everything about to this newly released film and so much more…
What are some thoughts running through your head now that your first movie is now out?
It was absolutely surreal to see my vision come to life in front of an audience. I could feel the audience connecting with the story I wanted to tell. I wanted to create an immersive experience that went beyond visuals. With the beautiful tunes and delicious flavours of Kolkata, I wanted everyone to truly feel as though they were there with me, strolling through the streets of Kolkata, enjoying the vibrant celebration. The film is my way of saying the experience doesn’t end when the event does, it continues, living on in their memories, bringing us all closer to the spirit of Kolkata.
How did you decide on the title of the film?
I chose Beyond Borders and Banter because I wanted to create an IP that goes beyond just the film itself. It’s about crafting an immersive travel experience that invites people to witness the culture and connections that go beyond boundaries. The ‘banter’ part reflects the conversations and discussions that add to the experience, highlighting the interactions and local stories.
Walk us through the film? What are some of the interesting aspects of it?
The film is raw, real and truly authentic. It’s not just about capturing striking visuals, but showing the true local experience. I wanted to highlight the real essence of Kolkata during Durga Puja the energy, the rituals, the daily lives of the people. You’ll see the vibrant streets, the real conversations, the unfiltered moments that truly make you feel like you’re there. This isn’t the polished, touristy version of a festival — it’s the true heart of the city. what makes it so special.
Even though you make a lot of videos on travel, how would you say the making of this movie was different?
After shooting in Kolkata when I came back and sat down at my editing desk to review the footage, I was amazed by how much personality the footage had. The conversations, the people and the excitement that everyone brought to the festival was something I had never seen in any of the travels I had done before. It deserved a bigger screen, moreover a physical celebration that truly honoured the experience.
What were some of the challenges you came across while working on the film?
This being a one-of-a-kind project, creating this first-of-its-kind experience was a challenge in itself. Creating an experience that would truly grab the audience’s attention and emotions is not easy. I wanted to make something that not only engaged viewers but also resonated with them personally. Presenting it live added another layer of difficulty. I really had to think about how to connect with everyone and keep them interested. It took a lot of planning and creativity, but facing this helped me take the film to another level.
Take us through your journey as a travel content creator? How did it begin?
My journey as a travel content creator happened pretty naturally. When I started, being a ‘content creator’ wasn’ t even a thing! But I’ve always had big dreams, even if I didn’t know exactly where I was headed. I actually began as a graphic designer and tried out a bunch of other jobs along the way. I didn’t plan on becoming a content creator — it just happened. One day, I was designing, and the next, I realised I could tell stories that went beyond just visuals. I traded my design work So, for travel and it’s been a fun, unpredictable ride ever since.
What’s next for you?
The world is full of possibilities and I’m ready to explore them all. I love the excitement of coming up with new ideas and turning them into reality. Besides travelling more (because who wouldn’t?) I want to indulge in projects that truly matter to me. It’s all about making a difference and that’s what I’m focused on next.
Beyond Borders and Banter is streaming on YouTube.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so