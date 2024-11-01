Travel content creator Larissa D’Sa releases her debut short film

What are some thoughts running through your head now that your first movie is now out?

It was absolutely surreal to see my vision come to life in front of an audience. I could feel the audience connecting with the story I wanted to tell. I wanted to create an immersive experience that went beyond visuals. With the beautiful tunes and delicious flavours of Kolkata, I wanted everyone to truly feel as though they were there with me, strolling through the streets of Kolkata, enjoying the vibrant celebration. The film is my way of saying the experience doesn’t end when the event does, it continues, living on in their memories, bringing us all closer to the spirit of Kolkata.