BCL Digital Library spotlights five docus on mental health

Mysteries of Mental Illness

The docuseries explores the story of mental illness in science and society. This four-part series delves into historical breakthroughs, contemporary perspectives, and personal stories. It explores dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness. By focusing its gaze on the transformative work of therapists and individuals of colour, it calls for a redressal of the ways in which we define psychiatric illness and health. The series discusses what a more responsive mental health care system should look like.

Alma’s Not Normal

Alma’s Not Normal, created by Sophie Willan, is a candid and heartfelt comedy based on her own experiences. The protagonist, Alma, a working-class woman hails from a small town with big dreams. After a chaotic childhood and a breakup, Alma decides to face the world with all the strength and make her life sorted to not just survive but thrive. While the docuseries offers a biting yet humorous take on class, sexuality, motherhood, abuse, and mental health, it also celebrates women who have fought through such odds and pursued their dreams.