Kannada legend Girish Kasaravalli: A cult above the rest

In 1977, a young Girish Kasaravalli, a gold medallist from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), made his debut film Ghatashraddha with the simple aim of creating ‘good cinema’. Little did he know that his first film would go on to become a cult classic. The impact of Kasaravalli’s artistry is evident in the fact that the film is still considered a masterpiece.

Recently restored, the film’s revival was spearheaded by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in collaboration with initiatives led by Martin Scorsese (The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project) and George Lucas (Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation).

The restored version premiered at the recently-concluded 81st Venice International Film Festival. Kasaravalli, who attended the Venice screening on September 3 and 4, remarks, “For a long time, people have only seen poor-quality prints. Now they can finally view it in good quality. Although I had seen parts of the restoration before, the premiere was the first time I watched the fully-restored version.”

Ghatashraddha, based on a novella by the eminent Kannada writer UR Ananthamurthy, was restored using the original 35mm camera negative preserved at the National Film Archive of India and a 35mm print preserved at the United States Library of Congress. “At one point, I had lost hope of ever seeing it again. The negatives were lost, but we managed to recover them, and finally, it has been restored,” shares the 73-year-old veteran filmmaker.