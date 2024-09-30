Acclaimed films on Palestine exile, 'Lyd' and 'Bye Bye Tiberias', to screen in Bengaluru

Organised in collaboration between the Bangalore International Centre and Vikalp Bengaluru, Lyd and Bye Bye Tiberias approach the theme of displacement differently — one speculative and historical, the other personal and intergenerational. Yet, both films pose the same question: what does it mean to be exiled, and how does one live with it?

In Lyd, the city itself becomes the narrator. Filmmakers Sarah Ema Friedland and Rami Younis employ a distinctive narrative style, blending archival footage with speculative fiction to reimagine Lyd as it could have been — a city free from occupation.