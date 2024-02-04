Hrithik Roshan's ‘Fighter’ soars in second week, crosses INR 250 crore mark worldwide

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action-packed drama, Fighter, has defied early box office jitters and taken flight in its second week. After a steady opening followed by a dip, the film witnessed a massive jump in collections over the weekend, raking in INR 10.5 crore on Day 10 alone, according to an industry tracker website. This brings the film’s total domestic net collection to a robust INR 162.75 crore at the Indian box office in just ten days.

Early estimates suggest the film has grossed INR 182.75 crore in India, with overseas collections adding another INR 76 crore, pushing the global tally to a remarkable INR 258.75 crore.

Republic Day proved to be a golden day for Fighter, with collections soaring to INR 39.5 crore, significantly exceeding its opening day haul of INR 22.5 crore. The film managed to mint a respectable INR 146.5 crore in its first week, but the second week’s momentum suggests it might have more fuel in its tank.



In the film, Hrithik shines as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), while Deepika delivers a powerful performance as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni). Veteran actor Anil Kapoor adds gravitas as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky).



Inspired by the real-life Balakot airstrikes, the film delves into the complexities of aerial warfare and the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces Marflix Pictures co-produced the film, which also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Fighter marks the first on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika, and their sizzling chemistry is a major draw for audiences.

With strong performances, a gripping story, and renewed box office momentum, Fighter seems poised to continue its upward trajectory. Whether it can sustain its flight and land a record-breaking collection remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: this high-octane drama has captured the hearts (and wallets) of Indian audiences.