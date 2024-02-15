Allu Arjun to attend special screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at the Berlin Film Festival

Allu Arjun, the charismatic star of the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is set to grace the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, carrying the torch for Indian cinema on the international stage. The 2021 film, directed by Sukumar, will receive a special screening, followed by Arjun engaging in dialogues with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers.

Additionally, he’ll interact with the global press, offering insights into the film's success and the power of Indian storytelling, stated reports. A video of the actor at the airport to catch his flight to Berlin for the festival was shared on social media.

@alluarjun is en route to to represent the richness of Indian cinema at a prestigious film festival in Berlin.#AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/0hHRZjdMks — Allu Arjun Official (@TeamAAOfficial) February 15, 2024

Also read: Allu-Konidela family celebrates Makar Sankranti together Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ramcharan and Varun Tej

Pushpa: The Rise isn’t just an action drama; it's a phenomenon. The gripping tale of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who ascends the ranks of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, has captivated audiences not only in India but also internationally. Its success stretches across diverse territories like Russia, the US, the Gulf region, Australia, and the UK, proving its universal appeal.

The film's impact has transcended borders, and Arjun’s presence at the Berlin Film Festival serves as a testament to that. With the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, slated for an August 15 release in multiple languages, the franchise is poised to continue its global domination.

Also read: From Pushpa 2 to Jr NTR’s Devara, 12 Telugu blockbusters to release on Netflix in 2024

Arjun’s journey from representing Indian cinema on a prestigious platform like Berlin to interacting with diverse stakeholders highlights the growing influence of Indian films worldwide. This is not just a moment for celebration, but also a stepping stone for further cultural exchange and understanding through the powerful medium of cinema.