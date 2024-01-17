From Pushpa 2 to Jr NTR’s Devara, 12 Telugu blockbusters to release on Netflix in 2024

Get ready for a cinematic rollercoaster in 2024 as Netflix unwraps a stellar lineup of 12 Telugu films to add some sparkle to your post-Makar Sankranti celebrations. This streaming giant is all set to bring the magic of Telugu cinema right to your screens after these movies hit theatres.

In a move that has fans buzzing with excitement, the streaming platform gave us a sneak peek of the lineup on social media. If you've been a fan of Telugu gems like Bhola Shankar, Dasara, Bro, Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty, MAD, and Khushi in 2023, brace yourselves for an even more exciting 2024.

Netflix is bringing the sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2, Junior NTR’s Devara, and Prabhas’ Salaar, promising a year packed with some of the most-awaited films in Telugu cinema.

Monika Shergill, Netflix India's VP of Content, opens up about the upcoming cinematic feast and shares, "With a 50% YoY growth in South content viewing, our Telugu movie offerings are clearly hitting the sweet spot. This year's lineup, featuring the best of Telugu cinema and industry heavyweights, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Get ready for an extraordinary cinematic journey as we bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers across the globe."

As for the lineup, from the Mystical Devara to the high-energy Buddy and the riveting Gangs of Godavari, Netflix has a treat for every cinephile's taste. The multilingual dubs ensure that language is no barrier, making these films accessible to a global audience.

Also mark your calendars for Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi dubs of films like Hi Nanna, Untitled NBK 109, Salaar, and lots more.

