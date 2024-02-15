Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ poster gets launched mid-air 

Hold onto your parachutes, Bollywood fans! The upcoming action thriller Yodha has made a high-altitude entrance with a poster launch unlike any other. Forget red carpets and press conferences – this movie took to the skies, literally.

A video shared by Dharma Productions on Thursday showed daring skydivers unfurling the film's poster from a staggering 13,000 feet above the ground. “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah...it's our YODHA! Soaring in the sky above, we are ready as ever to land,” the makers teased on Instagram, setting the stage for the film's teaser dropping on February 19.

The poster itself features Sidharth Malhotra, looking every bit the action hero as he wields a gun. Playing an off-duty soldier thrust into a perilous situation onboard a hijacked plane, Sidharth must use his skills to outsmart terrorists and save the day, as per the official synopsis on IMDb.

To amp up the patriotic fervour, drones emitting saffron and green smoke encircled the poster during the skydive, adding a visual layer to the film's narrative. Helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Both Sidharth and Rashii shared the exciting launch video on their own Instagram pages, further fueling the anticipation. The Shershaah actor, fresh off his stint in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force, is poised for another action-packed ride.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Yodha is scheduled to land in theatres on March 15. So, get ready to buckle up for a thrilling journey filled with sky-high action, heart-pounding suspense, and a touch of patriotism – all delivered with Bollywood’s signature style.