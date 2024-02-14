Arjun Kapoor unleashes bloody mayhem in new stills from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Move over, heroes, there’s a new villain in town – and he has got blood on his hands (and cleaver)! Arjun Kapoor unveiled his chilling transformation into the antagonist of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop universe film, Singham Again, and it’s safe to say he’s not messing around.

Sharing two intense photos on Instagram, Arjun declared, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.” One picture depicts Arjun laughing maniacally, a bloodied cleaver clutched in his hand, while the other unveils a face-off with co-star Ranveer Singh, who portrays a cop.

The industry took notice, with Varun Dhawan raising his hands emoji in anticipation and Manish Malhotra setting the comments ablaze with fire emojis. Ranveer himself declared, “MY BABA BADDEST!!!” on his Instagram, hyping up Arjun’s character.

But it was Rohit, the mastermind behind the cop universe, who delivered the most ominous message. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai (Man commits mistakes, and he gets punishment for that too...But now whoever comes, is the devil!)! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!”

Singham Again marks the fifth instalment in the franchise, a direct sequel to 2014’s Singham Returns. Scheduled for an Independence Day release in August 2024, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.